MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Marietta police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that left a 70-year-old Marietta man dead near Cobb Parkway.
The driver Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on October 25, 2021, at 8:25 PM on Cobb Parkway South, near the intersection of Trade Center Parkway.
An ongoing investigation suggests the 70-year-old was not in a marked crosswalk when he stepped onto the roadway near the intersection of Trade Center Parkway. A 2010 Dodge Journey driven by a 63-year-old Marietta man struck the victim.
He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Sergeant Brian Honea at (770) 794-5344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.