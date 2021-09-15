ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gregory Martine, 70, has been reported missing in Gwinnett County, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.
Martine was last seen at the Millian Eye Center at 1995 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford. Family members say that Martine left the waiting room and has not been seen since.
Martine is reportedly suffering from dementia and does not have a cell phone. He also recently moved to Georgia from Florida and would not know how to find his new home.
Martine is about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has a gray beard and wears reading glasses.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
