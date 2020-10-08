DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews battled a major blaze at the Alderwood Trail Apartments in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The complex is located in the 2900 block of N DeKalb Drive. Red Cross is assisting 71 people from 12 units that were damaged by the fire.
Smoke was seen billowing for miles from the apartment complex.
Resident Alex Isroblero was scrapped and bruised from rushing out of the burning building.
“Look this is the cut that I got, it still kind of hurts," said Isroblero as he pointed out his injuries. "I tried all I could but it was too late the fire already took over the apartments.”
Heavy smoke and flames filled the breezeway attic and the building's three floors. Residents were forced to use ladders to help others escape the blaze.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Dion Bentley said their “biggest concern was just making sure that everybody was out once we got here. Even though we saw people getting rescued we went in and made sure that everybody was out.”
“I felt sad for my mother-in-law because she was crying,” said resident Asbeiry Bernal. Bernal says she is just grateful her family got out in time.
“They came out without shoes, they couldn’t get anything,” added Bernal.
Resident Shanel Ventura is praying that she along with other families will be able to get back some of their memories.
"Because we basically did lose everything.”
"In addition to emotional support, the Red Cross will provide emergency for essentials such as temporary lodging, clothing, food, personal care items and replacement prescriptions. Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet and share additional recovery resources available to them in the community," said a spokesperson for the Red Cross.
Fire investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
