CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 71-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Clayton County Monday night.
At 6:56 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to a person trapped call after a crash in the area of Interstate 675 North and State Route 138 entrance.
Officers learned the victim, Niles Noble, drove the vehicle straight off the roadway towards a group of trees and attempted to turn at the last moment, but was unsuccessful.
The front of the vehicle raised up and wedged between multiple trees before catching fire.
Several witnesses attempted to open the vehicle door, but were not able to due to the vehicle’s extensive damage.
Noble died from his injuries at the scene.
