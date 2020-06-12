ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Should Georgia increase the state tax on tobacco products to help eliminate the budget deficit? A poll released by the American Heart Association finds many people agree with the idea.
74% of people polled supported a $1.50 tax per pack. 72% of people supported a tax on e-cigarette products. Right now, the state taxes tobacco products at $0.37, one of the lowest rates in the country.
According to the American Heart Association, a $1.50 per pack tax would potentially prevent more than 32,000 kids from turning into smokers. An estimated 64,900 adults who smoke would quit. The tax would also generate more than $454 million in new annual revenue.
“Georgia is experiencing unexpected and significant budget shortfalls and this poll demonstrates the strong support by Georgia voters for a revenue solution through a tobacco tax increase that will at once create public health benefits as well as save taxpayers money over time by reducing smoking. This approach is highly effective for reducing smoking among the youth and young adults and will have an impact that lasts generations and the benefits will accumulate over time by preventing new smokers in the pivotal early adult years.” says Dr. Michael A. Balk MD FACC, who is Chief Quality Officer at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital of Atlanta and also serves as the President of the Atlanta American Heart Association Board.
