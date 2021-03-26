A 78-year-old is dealing with the financial aftermath of a deadly storm that left a massive tree lying on top of her car in Bartow County.
Lorraine Albanese told CBS46 News that she had just purchased a new car battery, tires and breaks three days prior to the violent storm.
The storm also uprooted other parts of her daily life; she is now without electricity and water.
"I am very lucky the tree went the way it did because if it went the other way I wouldn't be talking to you because that was my bedroom, where it would have landed," said Albanese.
Albanese's family has started a GoFundMe to alleviate the financial burden as she doesn't have liability insurance and is also on a fixed income.
78 Lorraine Albanese is a local here in Bartow County had her car crushed &now she is left without power or water following the tornado last night. She is a diabetic &she has insulin in the fridge that is only good for another 24 hours. She’s worried about what’s next.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/oeuf6Zv4BU— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 26, 2021
