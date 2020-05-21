MONROE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A drug investigation led to the arrest of several suspects in Monroe County on Thursday.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested eight people after receiving drug tips in High Falls.
Authorities say the following individuals were arrested and charged with:
George Davenport was charged with felony probation.
Bridget Holt was charged with child support lockup order, possession of schedule V controlled substance, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, felony obstructions of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor obstruction of law Enforcement officers, no brake lights or working turn signals, and failure to maintain lane.
Lettie Vignati was charged with sale of methamphetamine, felony purchase, possession, and manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Cameron Tyson was charged with misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
Jamie Mclarty was charged with sale of methamphetamine, felony purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale.
Cortney Melton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and failure to maintain lane.
Jerry Davenport was charged with felony possession of controlled substance; however, these are from charges from Butts County.
Danny Pryor was charged with felony aggravated assault; however, these are from charges from Spalding County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.