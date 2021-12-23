DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Villas at Panthersville in Decatur shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.
According to the fire department, a 2-story apartment caught fire. The fire started on the ground floor and extended to the second floor.
Eight units in the building were affected. Two units have fire damage and the other 6 had smoke and water damage.
Eight families were displaced but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping the displaced families.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.