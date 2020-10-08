ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the wake of protests and vandalism, Capitol Police and the Georgia Building Authority say they are working to improve security around the entire Capitol Hill area.
They’re now planning to install an 8-foot steel fence around the perimeter of the Capitol.
CBS46 obtained renderings of the plans from the Georgia Building Authority. The project will include a new fence, a retaining wall, footings, ADA wheelchair ramps and multiple automated gates and entrances. A gold seal will sit on a large retractable gate serving as the main entrance.
The goal is to protect the building from vandalism during any protests. Up until now, Capitol Police have used movable metal and plastic barricades during demonstrations.
”A little over a year ago we had a break-in here, and we’ve been trying to increase our security measures since then,” said Capitol Police Captain Jim Wicker.
Capitol Police say windows were destroyed when earlier protests turned violent at the 2 Peachtree Building that houses Human Services offices. So, other security improvements are also in the works including better cameras, but the main focus is on the Capitol.
“The [State] Guard has been here in support of us for several months now and the goal is to release them and utilize the manpower that we have here to provide security for all the buildings on Capitol Hill,” Wicker said.
The building authority has been approved to spend up to $5 million on the fence project.
They’re still negotiating a final price with the contractor and will have a number in the next one to two weeks.
