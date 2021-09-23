ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The popular baby retailer, The Boppy Company recalled 3.3 million loungers after the pillows were linked to 8 infant deaths.
The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the loungers.
The company posted this messages on their recall page on their webste:
The Boppy Company is committed to creating simple and beautiful products that comfortably support moms, dads and babies. The cornerstone of all Boppy products is safety and quality. As part of our commitment to safety and quality, we are working in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall the Boppy® Ebony Floral Head & Neck Support and the Boppy® Heathered Gray Head & Neck Support (“Products”) because the material used in these two Products can be overstuffed, which could potentially create difficulty breathing when in use.
The company also states there have been no reported injuries and that consumers should stop using the products listed and call +1 (888)772-6779 or email info@boppy.com.
