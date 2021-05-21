ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An empty parking lot outside the Delta Air Lines Museum says it all. It’s one of 8-mass vaccination sites statewide closing this week.
Sheri Lynn Russo is the GEMA field coordinator at the mass vaccination site near the Atlanta airport. She said supply is up and demand is down. They went from 4,000 shots a day in February to about 500 in May.
“So today you can walk into any pharmacy, any grocery store, or go to your doctor and get the vaccine so it’s a lot easier for people to get that vaccine than it was at the very beginning,” Russo said.
Lately, wait times have been under 5-minutes making it very easy for those not yet vaccinated.
“Well it makes me feel good because hopefully that means people have gotten vaccinated,” Resident Barry Schley said.
“I think it’s time. I think it’s time to try and get back to normal,” Resident Dametria Blake said.
Still there is concern for others. This map from the state department of health illustrates vaccination rates in each county. The darker the area, the higher the vaccination rate. Surprisingly, fewer than 30-percent fully vaccinated in Fulton County. And much lower in other rural areas.
“They can go anywhere in the state that has Pfizer. You just need to make sure that you’re getting the same vaccine. So, if you got Moderna, you need Moderna and Pfizer, you need Pfizer,” Russo said.
The CDC Director said Friday that we've seen a 20% decrease in the number of COVID cases during the past week.
If you would like to see a list of all the locations where you can still get a vaccine, go to vaccinefinder.org.
