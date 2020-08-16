ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sunday is the last official day of summer break for a lot of metro Atlanta students. Eight school districts head back to school Monday morning, almost all of them in an online setting.
Michael Goodman is a Cobb County parent.
"We don't really have a choice and as long as my daughter is getting an education, I am fine with it," he said. Due to COVID-19 precautions, his daughter is one of the hundreds of thousands of students headed back to school, completely virtual.
"I think its the right thing right now. I think that if there are a lot of kids together and there are crowds, then the virus is just going to blossom, unfortunately."
Like Cobb County schools, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Griffin-Spalding and Henry counties, as well as Decatur City Schools are gearing up for Monday.
Of the eight districts starting Monday, Fayette County Schools is the only district offering a hybrid learning option where students meet in person two days a week.
Despite some recent backlash from Cobb County parents for not being given a right to choose between virtual or in-person learning, Cobb resident Kelvin Ford believes virtual is for the best.
"I do not have any kids in Cobb County," he said. "However, I do believe that it is vitally important our youth get their education. At the same time, this virus ... COVID-19 is killing people and we cannot afford as Black Americans, to continue to have alarming rates of COVID cases, whether it's in Cobb County or anywhere else in the State of Georgia."
The Cobb County district has a brand new online platform for teachers, students and parents that's gotten many negative reviews in recent weeks.
The hope? The kinks are all worked out by Monday.
