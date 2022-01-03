ATLANTA (CBS46) — Eight people were trapped for hours inside an elevator on Sunday night at a downtown Atlanta hotel.
It happened at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel on Peachtree Street. The Atlanta Fire Department says they received a call at approximately 5:44 p.m. from a person who said they were stuck, but didn't know which floor. Another caller told 911 that they were stuck on the 14th floor.
The first unit arrived on scene at 5:46 p.m. and discovered the elevator was stuck behind a blind shaft on the 27th floor. They tried resetting the elevator, but it did not work. An elevator technician arrived on the scene, but was also unable to rectify the issue.
More firefighters and chiefs arrived on scene and firefighters rode another elevator down to the stalled elevator and opened a hatch. A short ladder was placed inside the elevator and the firefighters began helping the occupants out of the elevator two at a time.
The occupants were transferred to the roof of the working elevator car, which took them to the 45th floor where they were able to get off.
The first two individuals were extricated at approximately 8:48 p.m. and the last two were extricated at 9:27 p.m.
No injuries were reported and it is not known what caused the elevator to malfunction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.