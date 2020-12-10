Woodstock High School officials notified parents Thursday that eight students tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter the school says one student is in 9th grade, two in 10th grade, three in 11th grade and two in 12th grade. The school did not reveal when the students received positive test results.
All students, teachers and staff who were in close contact with the infected individuals have been asked to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.