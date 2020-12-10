As many as 51% of all school employees are at increased risk of Covid-19, study finds

School districts across the country are navigating out how to reopen safely amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and the results of a new study could make those decisions more difficult.

Woodstock High School officials notified parents Thursday that eight students tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter  the school says one student is in 9th grade, two in 10th grade, three in 11th grade and two in 12th grade. The school did not reveal when the students received positive test results.

All students, teachers and staff who were in close contact with the infected individuals have been asked to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

