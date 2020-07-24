DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are actively investigating a shooting that left an 8-year-old boy and teenager injured Friday afternoon.
DeKalb County police say the child and 17-year-old male were wounded at the at the Eastwyck Village Apartment complex around 3:40 p.m.. The child suffered a wound to the shoulder, and the teen was grazed in the leg.
The 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been arrested as investigators work to determine what lead to the shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
