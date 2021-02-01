Bibb County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of an eight-year-old girl.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive, just before 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, after the shooting, Miracle Brantley, 8, was driven to a Bibb County hospital by a private vehicle. Miracle was later flown to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where she later died.
“The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Investigators are requesting an autopsy to be performed”, according to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
