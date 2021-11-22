PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police need help finding 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall, who was last seen with her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.
The girl, who goes by Amari, went missing from Hometown Studios located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
"It's possible that she might have wandered away but if there was someone around we want to find that out as well," said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter. "Mom said she was asleep and when she woke up the child was gone.”
Police said Amari and her mother have stayed at the hotel for a few months. They live with another adult and other children. They said the mother is cooperating.
Police have searched every room in the hotel, they have K9 teams searching the area and launched their helicopter. They're also looking at surveillance video from nearby buildings.
"At this point we’re doing absolutely everything that we can to try to get any leads that we can come up with. We're going to go back and re-interview any people that we need to re-interview and talk to anyone but certainly with this much time having elapsed it is becoming a critical incident," said Richter. "It is very concerning.”
Police said Amari is in need of daily medicine, which she does not have.
She was last seen wearing a blue Tweety Bird jacket with a blue and white pajama set and may possible be wearing glasses with light-up rainbow shoes.
Amari is African American, 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
