ATLANTA (CBS46) — A contract dispute between Wellstar Health System and UnitedHealthcare could leave tens of thousands of people without in-network care as early as this Sunday, Oct. 3.
Wellstar says it has been in negotiations on a new contract with UnitedHealthcare for several years, similar to those it has with other insurance providers.
Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare says they want to keep Wellstar in its network, but at "reasonable market-competitive prices."
If an agreement is not reached, UnitedHealthcare members will no longer have access to in-network healthcare services and hospitals with Wellstar.
According to Georgia Health News, about 80,000 people would face being out of network if a deal is not reached by this weekend.
"Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare has repeatedly failed to engage in meaningful negotiations with Wellstar," a statement on the Wellstar website said. "We are asking UnitedHealthcare to prioritize patients over its bottom line by providing fair compensation so that Wellstar can continue to meet your care needs."
Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare blames Wellstar for the impasse, claiming Wellstar's hospitals are already more expensive than all other Atlanta hospitals.
"Wellstar continues to maintain its demands for egregious price hikes that are not affordable for Georgia residents and employers," a statement on the UnitedHealthcare website said. "Unfortunately, there are no indications, based on Wellstar’s latest proposal received on Sept. 21, that our message is getting through to [them]."
The contract is set expire on Oct. 3 if an agreement is not reached. CBS46 will continue to follow the contract negotiations and provide updates on this story as they become available.
You can view the talking points, and latest updates, from both Wellstar and UnitedHealthcare.
