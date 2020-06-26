ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 80-year-old man fell victim to a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta Friday morning.
Around 4 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call at a home on Meadow Park Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered Clarence Knox, 80, deceased inside his home. Investigators say Knox
Detectives told CBS46 News that they believe the Knox may have been an unintended victim of a drive-by shooting. Police said do not have any suspect information available at this time. The Homicide Unit is still actively working the crime scene, police say.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
