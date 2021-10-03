ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As of today, tens of thousands of Georgians no longer have access to in-network benefits from the WellStar Health System.
This comes amid a dispute between WellStar and United Healthcare over a new contract.
The deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement was today, however they did not and the contract has lapsed.
United Healthcare said WellStar is demanding a double digit price hike, that would drive up health care costs by more than 75 million dollars.
WellStar claims United Healthcare is prioritizing profits over patients and not paying a fair share of healthcare costs.
In the middle of the debate is tens of thousands of Georgians who may now be without in-network coverage.
WellStar sent this statement to CBS46 Sunday afternoon:
For several years, Wellstar Health System has been working to renegotiate a primary commercial contract with UnitedHealthcare. Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare has allowed current contract negotiations to fail, leaving thousands of Georgia patients without access to primary in-network care and services from Wellstar hospitals and physicians. We are disheartened and by this development. Our top priority is the health and well-being of our patients, and we are continuing to seek a fair agreement from UnitedHealthcare that will allow patients to maintain primary in-network access to the local Wellstar physicians, hospitals, and services they know and trust
We remain hopeful that we can come to a new agreement quickly that prioritizes patient care.
They also said, "However, in the interim, Wellstar is taking a number of steps to support and help minimize disruption to our patients while the contract has expired:
- Wellstar has given UnitedHealthcare express written consent to access Wellstar physicians and hospitals through its existing agreement with MultiPlan for care delivered to UnitedHealthcare commercial members. (This process would allow UnitedHealthcare to access contracted rates for Wellstar physicians and hospitals on behalf of Georgia patients – if it chooses to do so.) We encourage UnitedHealthcare to allow Georgia patients access this secondary commercial contract so patient healthcare can remain uninterrupted.
- Wellstar was able to negotiate an extension for the UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage contract for Wellstar patients through December 31, 2021. This means that Medicare Advantage Plans and State Health Benefit Plan Retirees Medicare Advantage Plan contracts have been extended until December 31, 2021. It is also important to note that AARP Medicare Supplemental Plans with UnitedHealthcare are NOT impacted by the contract expiry.
United Healthcare sent this statement to CBS46 today that reads in part:
Wellstar’s hospitals are already the most expensive in Atlanta, yet Wellstar refused to move off its demands for an egregious 37% price hike over three years that would have increased health care costs by more than $109 million. This is not sustainable or affordable for the people and employers we serve. While it’s unfortunate Wellstar terminated the contract we just renewed in the summer of 2020, our top priority at this time is ensuring our members have access to the care they need and supporting them as they transition to one of the more than 30 hospitals and approximately 12,000 physicians that participate in our network in Atlanta and the surrounding communities.
On its website, WellStar says United Healthcare insured patients can access contracted rates for WellStar doctors and hospitals.
Wellstar is advising UHC-insured patients with upcoming appointments to “see if you can continue to access your WellStar provider through the Multiplan agreement or contact your provider to re-schedule for a later date and/or to discuss other options.”
For regular updates and new information from UnitedHealthcare, click here.
For updated information from WellStar Health Systems, click here.
