COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police have identified the victim in Friday afternoon’s fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County.
On Monday police announced the pedestrian was James Kenneth Wise, 81, of Smyrna.
The preliminary investigation revealed a beige 2008 Honda CR-V, driven by Joyce Ann Piatt, 84, of Mableton, was traveling east on Cooper Lake Road at Berryhill Creek.
Wise was operating an electric wheelchair southbound across Cooper Lake Road from the northern sidewalk, police said.
According to officials, Wise entered in front of Piatt Honda and the front of her car struck Wise.
Police said Wise was not in the crosswalk.
Law enforcement tells CBS46 News, Piatt stopped and was not injured in the collision and remained on scene.
