ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.
84-year-old Fred Samuels, who suffers from dementia, was last seen inside his home on King Alfred Drive SW around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Samuels is said to be wearing gray pants, a light gray top, white sneakers and an Atlanta Braves hat.
If you have any information on Samuels' whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.
