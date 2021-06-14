ATLANTA (CBS46)—A possible shooting leaves a major highway shut down in Midtown.
CBS46 is working to get details from police after a reported shooting left 85N near Ga. 400 shut down early Monday morning.
Police have not released any details but several motorists were standing on the highway as the lanes remained shut down.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.

CBS46 has a crew on the scene as we work to get more on this developing story.
