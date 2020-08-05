CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An eighth grade student at Dean Rusk Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday Principal M. Dawn Weinbaum sent a letter to parents notifying them of the confirmed case. It reads in part:
"All students who have been deemed 'close contact' received a personal notification from our school. In an abundance of caution, and in accordance with our Exposure and Response Plan, we have required all 'close contact' students and/or staff members to quarantine for 14 days."
On Tuesday, a second-grade student at Sixes Elementary School also tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
The first day of school for the district that educates more than 40,000 students was August 3.
Stay with CBS46 for updates to this breaking news story.
