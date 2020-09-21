ATLANTA (CBS46)—Authorities have released the 9-1-1 call related to a parking garage under construction that collapsed twice in Midtown.
The parking deck first collapsed on September 11. At least seven people were injured during the collapse.
Just one day later, the structure collapsed again, injuring a man’s leg.
In the emergency call, an employee was on the phone with a 9-1-1 dispatcher detailing confusion in the initial aftermath of the collapse.
The employee can be heard yelling “everyone out” and telling people to “move the vehicles to clear Spring Street for the firetrucks”.
The employee then told the 9-1-1 dispatcher another employee was “stuck under the rubble and is bleeding…he is conscious.” Moments later, the employee said, “I can’t go in there, the whole thing might collapse.”
A spokesperson for the construction company told CBS46 the company does not know what caused the collapse and they have hired a 3rd party forensic team to determine the cause.
Also, for safety reason, the company spokesperson said they now have controlled robots doing demolition work at the site.
First 9-1-1 call: https://bit.ly/3chbRVh.
Second 9-1-1 call: https://bit.ly/35Vgtit
