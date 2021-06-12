9 people shot Friday night in Savannah, including 2-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mass shooting in Savannah leaves one person dead and eight others shot including a 2-year-old and 13-year-old.
That's according to a report from our CBS affiliate in Savannah, WTOC.
The shooting took place around 9 p.m. Friday.
One of the nine people shot has died, according to police. Several have critical injuries. The 2-year-old was struck in the ankle and foot area. The 13-year-old who was hit has non-life threatening injuries.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke to WTOC Saturday morning and provided more detail on the shooting.
According to CNN, there is no information on motive or suspects, and police are still investigating.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story with new updates throughout the day.
