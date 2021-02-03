Police located a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from an elementary school in Floyd County early Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Morgan was last seen at Pepperell Elementary School on Hughes Dairy Road in Lindale.
Morgan was described wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike Jordans.
