ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was shot and killed late Wednesday night on Atlanta's southeast side and police say they believe a teenager is responsible.
The incident took place at an apartment complex on Richmond Circle.
Details are limited at this time, but according to the Atlanta Police Department, there were several adults present inside the apartment at the time the boy was shot.
UPDATE: 9-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOTMy source at APD just told me that there were five ADULTS inside the apartment when the little boy was shot....residents are on high alert because they say everyone knows everyone around here....More at noon on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rr3TbMpvHP— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) February 24, 2022
Among them was a teenager. Police say they have determined the 16-year-old was behind the shooting, but investigators are still gathering evidence before filing charges.
A neighbor told CBS46 that it appears a party was happening at the time of the shooting and he saw several people in the yard about an hour before the incident. The neighbor also said that the boy who was killed was the youngest of four children.
The boy has been identified as 9-year-old Kemoni Mack.
This is a developing story.
