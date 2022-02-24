ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was shot and killed late Wednesday night on Atlanta's southeast side.
The incident took place at an apartment complex on Richmond Circle.
Details are limited at this time, but according to the Atlanta Police Department, there were adults present inside the apartment at the time the boy was shot.
Police are currently speaking with those people, but no arrests have been made at this time. It is unclear if police are actively looking for any suspects.
This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates throughout the morning here and Thursday morning on Wake Up Atlanta.
