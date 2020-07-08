ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 9-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
Atlanta Police say the male child was shot multiple times in the legs, another man was shot in the buttocks, and a third adult male was shot in the hand when a dispute between large groups of people erupted into gunfire.
The adult victims were privately transported to an area hospital; the child was also privately transported to Hue Spalding Hospital. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At this time no suspects are in custody and in the investigation is ongoing.
Multiple people shot including a 9-year-old boy in East #Atlanta on Glenwood & Jospeh Ave. Developing story @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/l8buowgRlE— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 9, 2020
