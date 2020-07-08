Atlanta police are on the scene of a 9-year-old child shot along with other shooting victims on Flat Shoals Avenue in SE Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 9-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Atlanta Police say the male child was shot multiple times in the legs, another man was shot in the buttocks, and a third adult male was shot in the hand when a dispute between large groups of people erupted into gunfire.

The adult victims were privately transported to an area hospital; the child was also privately transported to Hue Spalding Hospital. All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

At this time no suspects are in custody and in the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

