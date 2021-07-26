DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – An elderly man who disappeared from a retirement community in Decatur on Sunday has been found safe.
"Thank you to all who shared. Mr. Venick Tanner has been found safe! Have a great day," a police spokesperson said.
Venick Tanner, 91, who suffers from dementia, walked away from The Regency House at 341 Winn Way at approximately 2 a.m. on July 25th.
