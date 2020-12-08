An employee shortage crisis could be putting your emergencies on hold. The City of Atlanta says its 911 Call Center is short staffed. The issue has resulted in longer wait times for those experiencing emergencies.
“We know that the calls are holding and we’re working diligently to get the calls answered,” said Amanda Pritchett, 911 Call Center Director, during a Public Safety Committee meeting.
She added staff shortages and an increase in 911 calls have led to longer wait times. “Since June we have had a steady increase in the volume of calls, in fact on average we're taking more than 74,000 calls per month so that’s a significant amount of calls," said Pritchett.
But in October, calls to the Atlanta 911 Call Center were high, with dispatchers fielding 82,000 calls. Officials say they currently have 125 employees and 19 people in the hiring process, leaving about 30 openings. Atlanta councilman Michael Bond says the city is actively working to fill those positions.
“It’s estimated that we have 30 vacancies, so we are going to have to look at a way we can increase the salaries so that we can attract people to these jobs, because these are some of most stressful jobs that are related to public safety,” said Bond.
Bond says the $35,000 starting salary along with the stressful nature of the job, and the fact that employees are required to report in person, has made it difficult to attract new hires. But as the city looks for new employees they are also implementing some work arounds to decrease wait times.
"There are some technological and operational pieces that we are exploring to help mitigate some of the call response times," added Pritchett.
Officials are encouraging anyone who is looking for a job to apply, they say if you lost your job because of COVID-19 you should specify that in the application process.
