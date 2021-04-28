COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is behind bars and facing accusations of aggregated battery following a shooting on I-85 in Coweta County.
Authorities have released the frantic 911 call that led to the arrest of Deanthony Clark. The call came in around 5:47 a.m. in the morning when the driver merged onto the interstate near exit 51 heading north.
"I've been shot, someone just shot me, I feel paralyzed, I can't feel my body," the 22-year-old victim told the dispatcher.
"i can't move my legs, i can't move my legs," she added.
"i know you can't move your legs but i need you to listen to me i need you put the car in neutral , reach to the gear shift and put it in neutral so it can slow down your car," the dispatcher said.
She said a man in a black ski mask driving a gray Buick drove up next to her and started shooting.
According to an incident report, the woman was on the way home from her job at Hello Fresh in Newnan.
There have been several interstate shootings in metro area over the last few months.
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on i-75/85 after a woman said she was shot while sitting in the backseat.
Earlier this month, a man was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on i-20 in Atlanta. In this case, the operator kept the injured driver as calm as possible until paramedics arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.