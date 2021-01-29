Frantic calls rushed into 911 on Thursday as a chemical leak wreaked havoc at Foundation Food Group.
One man tells the operator there are "multiple people affected by liquid nitrogen," and asks "what can I do with someone who has been affected?"
Another caller states "I've got a person who could potentially be frozen from liquid nitrogen, we run nitrogen freezers here." Sirens blare in the background while callers described what they were dealing with. "I've got two people not breathing, I've got one barely breathing," one person says.
Six people were killed when a nitrogen line ruptured inside the facility around 10 a.m. Thursday. Five men and one woman who worked in the facility ranging in age from 28-45 are among the dead.
More than 100 others were evaluated after they evacuated, and now several groups are forming a coalition to help those employees. "It's one of the most hazardous jobs in the country," says Shelly Anand, executive director with Sur Legal Collaborative. "We’re trying to educate workers to come forward to talk to OSHA about what happened on Thursday, to talk to OSHA about whether they had any knowledge that something like this was going to happen, if there were problems before," she says.
