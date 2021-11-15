ATLANTA (CBS46) — The 911 calls related to the disappearance of 1-year-old Blaise Barnett have been released.
The boy was inside of a SUV that was stolen in Clarkston on Nov. 10. According to the boy's parents, they had just returned home and were taking things into the house when the SUV was stolen.
The first phone call on the recording given to the media is from the father of Blaise. He explains that he had taken his nephew and bags into his house and when he came outside, everything was gone.
The second recording was from a man who called to report that he saw the stolen SUV.
The other 911 call on the recording was made by the woman who found Blaise more than 36 hours later.
The third phone call is the call made by the woman who found Blaise in her parked car more than 36 hours after his disappearance.
The woman explained that someone left a baby and a carseat in her van and she did not know how long the baby had been there.
The woman described the child as being under a year old and said that she took the baby out of the van because the child had gotten out of the carseat and was crawling around her van.
The woman then told 911 that she took the baby inside and washed the child's face. She also described what the child was wearing. Blaise can be heard in the background on the recording.
The woman told the 911 dispatcher repeatedly that she had no idea how long the child had been in the van.
When asked if she watched the news, the woman responds no.
The dispatcher tells the woman that officers will be with her shortly. She can be heard comforting Blaise and calling him "sweetie."
At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.
