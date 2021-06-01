FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Emergency dispatchers received several calls early Sunday morning concerning a man driving 100 mph in the wrong direction on Georgia 400, causing a fiery crash that killed himself and another driver in Forsyth County, deputies say.
The violent crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when 35-year-old Silas Brown of Atlanta was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Brown struck a silver Lexus IS250 driven by 22-year-old Tarik Kindell of Cumming, the Sheriff's office reported. Kindell and Brown were pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident caused the interstate to shut down for several hours as crew members worked to clear the area.
CBS46 obtained the 911 calls moments before the horrific accident:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.