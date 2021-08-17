Mariam Abdulrab

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released the 911 calls from the boyfriend of Mariam Abdulrab, just seconds after she was kidnapped outside his home.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Abdulrab was reported missing around 5 a.m., at 501 Burroughs St. SE in the Chosewood Park neighborhood, after leaving her bartending shift at Revery Bar. About five hours later, Abdulrab was found dead near 1907 Lakewood Ave.

Demarcus Brinkley, 27, was arrested and faces a slew of charges in Abdulrab's death, including murder.

Abdulrab's boyfriend was the one who called police seconds after she was abducted. He said he watched her get taken right outside his home. He said the suspect took her at gunpoint and forced her into a car. You can listen to his full 911 call below.

WARNING: SOME LISTENERS MAY FIND THIS CALL DISTURBING.

911 call after Mariam Abdulrab was kidnapped

The second 911 call came in from a man who found Abdulrab's body. The caller said the woman was not breathing and appeared to be beyond help when he arrived. You can listen to his full 911 call below.

WARNING: SOME LISTENERS MAY FIND THIS CALL DISTURBING.

911 call after Mariam Abdulrab's body was found

Saturday afternoon, artists painted a mural of Mariam's face and name near Estoria and Wylie Streets. It's one of several ways the community is honoring her.
 
"She was just wonderful," said Sheila Gafeney, who frequented Revery VR Bar where we're told Mariam worked.
 
Gafeney joined others in dropping off flowers outside of the bar. "I just saw her last week. Came in, spoke to her, you know we had a couple of drinks, chatted for a while, that was it. She hugged me."

