ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta 911 dispatcher is among the latest Georgians to test positive for the deadly coronavirus COVID-19.
The employee, who tested positive Saturday, April 18, is the first at the worksite.
"The department immediately took steps to notify employees at the center, have the worksite professionally decontaminated and begin testing of other employees. So far, almost 50 of the center’s employees who have been tested have received negative results," said a spokesperson for Atlanta Police. "The department understands the obligation to its employees and to the public to keep this critical worksite safe and healthy, and there has been no degradation whatsoever to our ability to properly answer and dispatch calls to 911."
