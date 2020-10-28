Metro Atlanta has long been known for its 404 area code, but with the area's continued growth 943 will soon pop up phones.
The new area code was announced Wednesday following an administrative session between the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Georgia Public Service Commission on October 6.
The last area code introduced was 470 in 2010. Other known area codes include 678 and 770.
According to the Georgia Public Service Commission, the current area codes will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023. Metro Atlanta has a population of more than 5 million and is only growing as more people seek opportunities in the southern region.
The new overlay area code is expected to service Alpharetta, Duluth, Dunwoody, East Point, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Mableton, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and Tucker.
Those who already have phone numbers will not be impacted by the addition of 943.
“This new area code exemplifies the growth in Georgia spurred by a positive business climate,” said Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. “This business climate can be directly attributed to the reliability and affordability of energy in our state.”
History of Metro Atlanta's area codes:
- The original statewide area code for Georgia was 404 and began in 1947.
- In 1995 area code 770 was introduced to counties outside of Atlanta city limits.
- In 1998 area code 678 was used to supplement customers in the 404 and 770 areas.
- When the 470 area code was introduced, it was likewise overlaid across the 404, 770, and 678 area code complex.
A date for 943 usage has not yet been announced, but the implementation will take place over a nine-month period. It is expected to fulfill service provider needs through 2030.
