DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Times are tough for one metro Atlanta family living in DeKalb County. 98-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez is the center of attention. He’s partially deaf and depends on his family for care.
“His health declined tremendously two years ago, we almost lost him with pancreatitis and gall bladder, and so he became diabetic,” Ricardo’s daughter Isabel Wagner said.
This week, life became even more difficult when they received a past due notice from the water department in DeKalb County.
“At first, I was reading through it and it said because of COVID we’re lifting the moratorium on termination of water services. I’m like what does this have to do with us and at the top it was addressed to my Dad for 3,504.32 passed due and I’m like what in the world,” Wagner said.
The letter offered Ricardo a payment plan, but even that seemed impossible for someone on a fixed income.
“I know personally I have not seen a bill from DeKalb County. I’ve been handling his finances over the last several years since he was hospitalized and on deaths door,” Wagner said.
It turns out the water department failed to bill Ricardo for the past five years and now he’s been told if he doesn’t pay his water could be shut off.
“We’ve been consuming water, we need to pay, but not pay $3,500 particularly at one time,” Wagner said.
CBS46 contacted the county and they immediately called the family. They said customers who comply with the dispute process will continue to receive water and are not penalized while the account is being reviewed.
“If their entire billing system has failed and they haven’t billed in I don’t know how many years, 5 years I don’t know because the issues started back in 2016 so it’s like let’s split the difference. They need to take accountability for part of this,” Wagner said.
CBS46 has learned that the county was sending the bill to an incorrect email address for years. They do not see this as an error on their part. They did agree, however, to review the situation and set the family up on a payment plan.
DeKalb County officials released the following statement:
DeKalb County works with all customers and encourages residents with water billing concerns to file a dispute. Customers who comply with the dispute process will continue to receive water service and are not penalized while the account is being reviewed.
County records show that the only call the county has received about this account was when the customer’s daughter called June 23 at approximately 10 a.m. to dispute the account.
The county received written authorization from the accountholder today, June 24, and has put the account into the dispute process.
To file a dispute, contact DeKalb County Water Billing at 404-378-4475 or dekalbwaterbillingfn@dekalbcountyga.gov.
