A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people has lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi says Flight SJ182 was delayed for an hour before it took off at 2:36 p.m. Saturday.
The jet, a Boeing 737-500, disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet.
The airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island.
Boeing’s 737 got approval to fly in November after being grounded for close to two years.
The plane was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
