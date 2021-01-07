BURKE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in providing information related to the Murder of Brian Carswell.
Early Wednesday morning police and fire responded to the area of Spread Oak Rd and Hannah Ln. in response to a person hit by a vehicle. When authorities arrived on scene the located a deceased male who was later identifed as Brian Carswell.
As the investigation developed police learned that Mr. Carswell’s car was missing and has been reported stolen. The description of the car is a Chrysler 200 and Burgundy in color GA Tag RXN9274.
Any information regarding this incident or vehicle can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.
