RIVERDALE, GA (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient.
According to a Southern Regional Medical Center representative, someone found a man in Fulton County on July 14. The man was transported to the hospital’s emergency room; however, officials do not have the man’s identity.
He is believed to be in his mid-50s to 60s, officials said.
A hospital spokesperson reported the man is approximately 5’ 11” and weighs about 150 pounds; he has no discernible body markings or tattoos.
“Hospital staff and law enforcement haven’t been able to identify the patient, who can’t provide information about who he is, where he lives or if he has family in the area,” a hospital official said in a statement.
Anyone with any information on the man should call the Southern Regional Emergency Services at 770-991-8199.
