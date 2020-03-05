ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thursday is a chance to be an animal’s hero. It’s a day of giving for the Atlanta Humane Society.
The goal is to save 1500 animals lives. Donations made today will be doubled by sponsors.
Amanda Harris with A.H.S. says you can make s huge difference in these animals’ lives. “We are asking the community to rally around Atlanta homeless animals and say this isn’t acceptable and we want lives to be better for animals in Atlanta by making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society.”
For each $264 raised, you’ll be saving the life of one animal by providing enough funds for their medical care, food, and shelter while they’re at the Atlanta Humane Society.
Last year, the Atlanta Humane Society impacted 22,652 animals and rescued 261 animals from cruelty or puppy mill situations.
The Atlanta Humane Society provides sheltering to homeless animals, emergency medical care to animals in need, free or low-cost veterinary services and food to pet owners in need, support to animal organizations throughout the state and more.
As a no-kill organization, the Atlanta Humane Society cares for animals as long as it takes to find their forever family. It’s a lot of work, and it can be taxing on our resources, but the animals entrusted into our care deserve it.
We are a local nonprofit organization, receive no government funding, and are not under any umbrella humane society or organization. We solely rely on the heartfelt compassion of people like you in Atlanta to make our lifesaving work possible.
Help save the lives of Atlanta's animals.
“It’s just the best feeling in the world to see them go from a situation we able to take them from into a loving forever home.” Says Harris.
To make a donation AtlantaHumane.org
