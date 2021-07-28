CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta county commissioner is pushing her colleagues for pedestrian and motorist safety improvements.
Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin would like her fellow commissioners to take action after a dramatic increase in pedestrian fatalities in the county.
According to statistics provided by the commissioner’s office, the county averaged about 14 pedestrian deaths each year between 2017 and 2020. However, as of July 25, there have been at least 31 fatal pedestrian deaths in the county.
“Not only am I going to continue to work for federal and state funding for cameras, crosswalks, and sidewalks, I will continue to work for federal and state funding for our Police Department and State Patrol to do more traffic enforcement to prevent these accidents,” Commissioner Franklin said in a statement.
On May 11, CBS46 reported on a woman killed while crossing the road on Highway 85 near Lakeview Drive in Riverdale.
To galvanize the public and answer any questions, Commissioner Franklin will hold a town hall on August 5th at the South Clayton Recreation Center, located at 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Representatives from the Atlanta Regional Commission, Georgia Tech, Pedestrian Safety Project, as well as Transportation and Development will be on hand to answer any questions.
