WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) -- In some of the most powerful imagery in recent Civil Rights history, Congressman John Lewis' body made a final ride across the Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday morning.

Lewis and the bridge are forever entwined in history. In 1965, on a day that became known as Bloody Sunday, Lewis led marchers across the bridge and was met with unspeakable violence by Alabama State Troopers. Lewis suffered a fractured skull during the beating state troopers inflicted on the crowd.

Sunday, it was a completely different scene as Congressman Lewis' body was honored by everyone as his casket was brought across the bridge for a final time. The change he helped lead in America through his life was perhaps best summed up with a single image:

Later Sunday afternoon, Lewis' body will complete a journey from Selma to Montgomery where his casket will be received and taken into the Alabama Capitol Rotunda to lie in state for several hours.

Sunday's ride was the latest in a multi-day celebration and remembrance of a life that helped shape a generation in America. He was remembered in ceremonies in Troy, Alabama and Selma as "The Boy from Troy," his hometown.

Monday, Lewis' body will be taken to Washington, DC where it will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda. The public will be allowed to view the giant figure for justice at the East Front Steps on Monday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m., and again on and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the viewing Thursday evening.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will also be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Lewis passed at the age of 80 on July 17 at his Atlanta home following a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Ceremonies held July 26

Receiving Ceremony to be held at Alabama State Capitol

Where: Front Entrance Hall State Capitol

When: 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT

Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the capitol from 3 -- 7 p.m. CT. The viewing is open to the public. Face masks and mouth coverings are required.

Ceremonies held July 27

The Conscience of the Congress

Where: Washington, D.C.

Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda

Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ceremonies held July 29

Atlanta's Servant Leader

Where: Georgia State Capitol rotunda

When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Rep. Lewis will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega will hold a special service at the rotunda from 7:00 - 8 p.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Ceremonies held July 30

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.

The event is not open to the public.