SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: An Alabama State Trooper salutes the horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) -- In some of the most powerful imagery in recent Civil Rights history, Congressman John Lewis' body made a final ride across the Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday morning.
Lewis and the bridge are forever entwined in history. In 1965, on a day that became known as Bloody Sunday, Lewis led marchers across the bridge and was met with unspeakable violence by Alabama State Troopers. Lewis suffered a fractured skull during the beating state troopers inflicted on the crowd.
Sunday, it was a completely different scene as Congressman Lewis' body was honored by everyone as his casket was brought across the bridge for a final time. The change he helped lead in America through his life was perhaps best summed up with a single image:
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge as it prepares to pass members of his family on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Family members wait for the horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) as it crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge as people on the street pay their respects on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge as it passes people on the street paying their respects on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Montgomery voting rights trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: An Alabama State Trooper salutes the horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Military pallbearers prepare to place the body of former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse after being carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday".
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Alan Hill takes a selfie next to a memorial as he awaits the funeral procession of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Shirley Mitchell takes a photo of the Edmund Pettus Bridge as she awaits the funeral procession of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis’s funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Military pallbearers prepare to place the body of former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse after it was carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday".
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: An Alabama State Trooper salutes the horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: The body of former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is placed into a hearse after it was carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Military pallbearers prepare to place the body of former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse after being carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Military pallbearers prepare to place the body of former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse after it was carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: Military pallbearers prepare to place the body of former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) into a hearse after it was carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
SELMA, ALABAMA - JULY 26: A horse drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon, former US Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge on July 26, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state. On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as "Bloody Sunday". (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)
1 of 26
Later Sunday afternoon, Lewis' body will complete a journey from Selma to Montgomery where his casket will be received and taken into the Alabama Capitol Rotunda to lie in state for several hours.
Sunday's ride was the latest in a multi-day celebration and remembrance of a life that helped shape a generation in America. He was remembered in ceremonies in Troy, Alabama and Selma as "The Boy from Troy," his hometown.
Monday, Lewis' body will be taken to Washington, DC where it will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda. The public will be allowed to view the giant figure for justice at the East Front Steps on Monday from 6 p.m. 10 p.m., and again on and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the viewing Thursday evening.
An invitation-only arrival ceremony will also be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Lewis passed at the age of 80 on July 17 at his Atlanta home following a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Ceremonies held July 26
Receiving Ceremony to be held at Alabama State Capitol
Where: Front Entrance Hall State Capitol
When: 2:00 – 2:15 p.m. CT
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the capitol from 3 -- 7 p.m. CT. The viewing is open to the public. Face masks and mouth coverings are required.
Ceremonies held July 27
The Conscience of the Congress
Where: Washington, D.C.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda
Mon., July 27, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Tues., July 28, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm
Ceremonies held July 29
Atlanta's Servant Leader
Where: Georgia State Capitol rotunda
When: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Rep. Lewis will lie in state from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega will hold a special service at the rotunda from 7:00 - 8 p.m.
Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.
Ceremonies held July 30
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m.
