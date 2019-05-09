MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Cobb County family is reeling from shock and heartache as an eight-year-old's life hangs in the balance after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver three days ago.
On May 6th the child, later identified as Eesah Johnson, was attempting to cross Olive Springs Road at Cerice Circle when a BMW X3 -- that was travelling southbound on Olive Springs Road -- struck him.
Eesah was immediately transported to Scottish Rite Hospital with life threatening injuries. He is currently hooked to life support where he is said to be fighting for his life, according to a GoFundMe page that was created to assist with medical costs.
The driver of the BMW did what is easily considered the unthinkable by driving away from the scene, leaving Eesah's nearly lifeless body to lie in the street.
"He has serious head trauma as well as many other injuries," reads his GoFundMe page.
Though investigators do not have a suspect description, they do know the vehicle is dark blue or black in color and has damage to the driver side headlight area.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.