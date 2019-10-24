ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia residents will have the chance to dispose of unwanted medicines starting late October.
Attorney General Chris Carr encourages all residents to join Office of the Attorney General and the Statewide Opioid Task Force in the DEA's National Drug Take Back Day efforts.
Residents can get rid of unwanted medicines on Sunday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at participating locations. Drug Take Back Boxes will be placed at several locations statewide and will be available year-round.
Find one near you simply by visiting DoseofRealityga.org and utilizing our Interactive Drug Take Back Map.
Find more helpful tips as it relates to safe disposal below:
1. Never Flush or Drain
• Properly destroying these medications also protects the environment.
• Unused or expired prescription medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain.
• These potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances can contribute to contamination of our water supply if not disposed of properly.
2. Bring
• Prescriptions (controlled and non-controlled), such as OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Vicodin, Tramadol, Codeine, etc.
• Over-the-counter medications
• Ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays and inhalers
• Creams, vials, and pet medications
• Medicine sample
3. Do Not Bring
• Needles/sharps, or aerosol cans
• Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing bodily liquid or blood)
• Mercury thermometers or personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, ect.)
• Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas, and no acids)
Attorney General Chris Carr told CBS46, “All too often, our very own medicine cabinets can serve as a conduit for the opioid epidemic. As we continue to strengthen our state’s response and cut down on the illicit use of prescription drugs, I want to stress the importance of safely disposing of any unused, expired prescription drugs. This Saturday, I’m encouraging Georgians to empty their medicine cabinets, so that together, we can ensure there are no more tears, no more deaths and no more heartache as a result of the opioid epidemic.”
