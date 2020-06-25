ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Class president Jordan Jackson spent weeks working on his graduation speech which was approved by faculty and staff.
“Our lives matter. Yes, Black lives matter too…” said Jackson in the speech that has sparked controversy.
“This is just around the time that Rayshard Brooks, you know was tragically killed by the police and I was like that’s it," said Jackson to reporter Barmel Lyons.
"This is what I have to talk about I know everyone doesn’t want to hear…it’s going to make you uncomfortable but this is what needs to be said,” said Jackson during the speech.
After the graduation the calls came pouring due to the live stream link sent by Henry County Schools showed what looked like an edited version.
“My dad and my parents, they were just immediately outraged about what happened, and they felt like someone was behind it," he added.
His parents even took to social media to express that outrage. The community also spok out.
Former Luella High School teacher Mark Hammontree was also outraged.
"To me it seemed intentional. It seemed like somebody had done it which made me even more angry,” says Hammontree. He says he took action emailing the principal about the glitch.
In response, Luella‘s Principal Jerry Smith had this to say:
“Our third-party live-streaming provider had several streaming interruptions over the course of the graduation ceremonies. But I am terribly sorry that this interrupted the impactful remarks.”
Jackson said no matter what this is what he wants his class to take away: "We have to become game changers in this game of life and remember if you don’t stand for nothing you’ll fall for anything. So, if your passionate about something continue to be passionate and speak it out.”
