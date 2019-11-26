ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local mom is grieving after her 22-year-old son, Ontario Robinson, who was shot and killed.
The person who killed him is still out there, and Ms. Robinson says the person she believes took her son’s life is bragging about it on social media. Now, she’s determined to get justice for her son.
“Several neighbors heard gunshots that Saturday night,” said Ms. Robinson, who didn’t want to show her face for fear of retaliation, as she believes this might be gang related.
She said her son was killed on November 9th, but his body wasn’t found until the next day.
“He’s a good person, that’s why it’s hard for us to understand why,” Ms. Robinson said.
Atlanta police were dispatched to an abandoned house at 2334 Beecher Rd SW. That’s where they found Robinson, in a wooded area, not alert, not conscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
“I don’t want my son’s case to go unsolved,” added Ms. Robinson.
While police have not finished their investigation, Ms. Robinson says there are multiple reasons that lead her to believe she knows who her son’s killer is. Those reasons include surveillance footage and posts on social media.
“This person is on social media, pretty much bragging about what happened. He’s not saying any names or anything, but put two and two together,” Ms. Robinson added. “He said that he caught him slipping so he had to bust his cap or something like that."
Police have strong leads, but the investigation is ongoing.
“The fact that he’s bragging about it, shows no remorse,” said Ms. Robinson, “It wasn’t a mistake, you intended on taking his life.”
Ms. Robinson says her son loved life, his family, and playing basketball.
“He was a good boy, he didn’t bother anybody,” Ms. Robinson added.
No matter how long it takes, Ms. Robinson wants the person responsible to pay the price.
“That type of person doesn’t need to be on the streets,” Ms. Robinson said, “My son is already gone, there’s no telling who else he’s going to go after.”
If you have any information, contact Atlanta police.
